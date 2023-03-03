featured Ashland's Chapman selected to All-Northwest District team in Division I By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter Curt Conrad Author twitter Author email Mar 3, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ashland's Makaree Chapman drives past Lexington's Zoe Borowicz during the second half of an Ohio Cardinal Conference game at Lexington High School. By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ASHLAND — The future is bright for Ashland’s Makaree Chapman.The present looks pretty good, too.A sophomore, Chapman was a Division I honorable-mention selection when the All-Northwest District girls basketball teams were unveiled Wednesday evening by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 9.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Arrows. She was a District 6 first-teamer in Division I and an Ohio Cardinal Conference second-team selection.Chapman also is a standout softball player for the Arrows. She was selected to the OCC first team as a freshman last spring. The Arrows won the OCC softball championship in 2022.Toledo Start’s Sinai Douglas and Fremont Ross’ Destiny Robinson shared the Division I Player of the Year award. Start’s Dane Franklin was the Coach of the Year.Here's a look at the Division I girls basketball teams, as selected by a panel of media members from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association:First Team: Sinai Douglas, Toledo Start, 5-foot-4, junior, 16.8 points per game; Elise Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, so., 17.4; Kendall Carruthers, Holland Springfield, 5-6, sr., 17.2; Destiny Robinson, Fremont Ross, 5-7, jr., 16.1; Komara Sylvester, Toledo Start, 5-6, jr., 19.3; Dekota Smith, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-7, sr., 13.4.Second Team: Brooke Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, so.; Jada Shoup, Toledo Whitmer, 5-8, jr., 13.4; Chloe Kilbride, Perrysburg, 5-8, so., 9.0; Maddy Greene, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, sr., 13.7; Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-10, sr., 11.8; Dallas Poll, Tiffin Columbian, 5-9, sr., 14.6.Third Team: Tai'Laya Garrison, Toledo Start, 5-4, sr., 15.3; Gretchen Sigman, Holland Springfield, 5-11, jr., 11.8; Kaitlyn Stechschulte, Findlay, 5-10, jr., 10.2; Carlee Wiczynski, Toledo St. Ursula, 5-11, jr., 10.0; Paige Brown, Sylvania Southvew, 5-9, sr., 10.5; Sydney Borer, Toledo Whitmer, 5-6, jr., 9.9.Players of the Year: Sinai Douglas, Toledo Start; Destiny Robinson, Fremont.Coach of the Year: Dane Franklin, Toledo Start.Honorable mention: Makaree Chapman, Ashland; Madilyn Stechschulte, Findlay; Carma Johnson, Fremont Ross; A'Leah Hodges, Holland Springfield; Lexi Huntermark, Oregon Clay; Kallie Thames, Perrysburg; Emerie Morgan, Sandusky; Grace Kahl, Sylvania Northview; Carys Bourbeau, Sylvania Southview; Mackenzie Davis, Tiffin Columbian; Lexi Smith; Tiffin Columbian; Nina Sims, Toledo Notre Dame; Denni Lawrence, Toledo Whitmer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Curt Conrad I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter. Author twitter Author email Follow Curt Conrad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Three new names among Fugitives of the Week list Demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center underway in Mansfield Janelle Lorraine Straw Van Johnson St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney