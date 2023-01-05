Makaree Chapman

Ashland's Makaree Chapman drives past Lexington's Zoe Borowicz during the second half of an Ohio Cardinal Conference game Thursday at Lexington High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — On a night when neither team shot especially well, Ashland found a way to win.

Makaree Chapman scored 10 points, including what proved to be the game-winning layup with 59 seconds remaining, and the Arrows held on for a 35-34 win over Lexington in Ohio Cardinal Conference action.

