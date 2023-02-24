Norwalk holds off Shelby
A tight-knit tilt turned in Norwalk's direction just enough to squeeze past Shelby 50-47 on Feb. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.
Norwalk opened with an 8-7 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.
The Truckers opened a thin 25-21 gap over the Whippets at halftime.
Shelby rallied in the third quarter by making it 47-45.
The Truckers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 3-2 points differential.
Upper Sandusky overcomes Clear Fork
Upper Sandusky collected a solid win over Clear Fork in a 44-34 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on Feb. 23.
The first quarter gave Upper Sandusky a 14-10 lead over Clear Fork.
A half tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Upper Sandusky enjoyed a tight margin over Clear Fork with a 35-25 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
Margaretta thwarts Wynford
Margaretta collected a solid win over Wynford in a 37-25 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Feb. 23.
Danbury nips Mansfield Christian
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Danbury didn't mind, dispatching Mansfield Christian 44-35 in Ohio girls basketball on Feb. 23.
Danbury darted in front of Mansfield Christian 14-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Flames stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 25-16.
Mansfield Christian showed its spirit while rallying to within 31-28 in the third quarter.
The Lakers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Flames 13-7 in the last stanza.
Buckeye Central cruises past South Central
Playing with a winning hand, Buckeye Central trumped South Central 65-51 at Greenwich South Central High on Feb. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Buckeye Central an 18-8 lead over South Central.
The Buckettes registered a 43-20 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.
Buckeye Central thundered to a 63-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans tried to respond in the final quarter with an 18-2 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Lima Bath earns tough verdict over Liberty-Benton
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Lima Bath chalked up in tripping Liberty-Benton 38-30 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Feb. 23.
Lima Bath opened with a 11-9 advantage over Liberty-Benton through the first quarter.
The Wildcats' shooting jumped in front for a 17-13 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
Liberty-Benton took the lead 22-19 to start the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Eagles.
McComb overcomes Carey
McComb could finally catch its breath after a close call against Carey in a 44-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Carey, as it began with an 18-14 edge over McComb through the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, the Blue Devils would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 26-20 lead on the Panthers.
McComb broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-31 lead over Carey.
The Blue Devils rallied in the final quarter, but the Panthers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Anthony Wayne thumps Findlay
Anthony Wayne flexed its muscle and floored Findlay 48-25 in Ohio girls basketball on Feb. 23.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.