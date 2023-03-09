Too much punch: Tri-Village knocks out Hiland Mar 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tri-Village called "game" in the waning moments of a 51-34 defeat of Hiland on March 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.Tri-Village moved in front of Hiland 14-10 to begin the second quarter.The Patriots fought to a 33-22 intermission margin at the Hawks' expense.Tri-Village jumped to a 45-32 lead heading into the final quarter.The Patriots put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Hawks 6-2 in the last stanza.In recent action on March 4, Hiland faced off against Notre Dame.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hiland High School Tri-village High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Armed Forces Games And Toys Trending 1 woman joins 3 men on the Fugitives of the Week list Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Martin "Marty" Moritz Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund Ontario planning commission forwards Culver’s restaurant proposal to City Council One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet