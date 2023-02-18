Over and out: Clear Fork punches through Huron
Clear Fork showed no mercy to Huron, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 44-22 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Feb. 18.
Clear Fork showed no mercy to Huron, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 44-22 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Feb. 18.
Needlepoint: Loudonville sews up Canton South in slim triumph
Loudonville edged Canton South 45-39 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Loudonville High on Feb. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
West Holmes pockets slim win over Dover
With little to no wiggle room, West Holmes nosed past Dover 37-31 in Ohio girls basketball on Feb. 18.
Hiland overpowers Catholic Central in thorough fashion
Hiland ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Catholic Central 49-15 on Feb. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball.
Danville squeezes past Newark Catholic
Danville showed its poise to outlast a game Newark Catholic squad for a 60-55 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Feb. 18.
