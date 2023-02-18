Girls Basketball Roundup art 4

Over and out: Clear Fork punches through Huron

Clear Fork showed no mercy to Huron, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 44-22 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Feb. 18.

