Clear Fork slingshots past Edison
Clear Fork fell behind in the first quarter before coming to life for a 63-27 win over Edison at Clear Fork High on Feb. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Danville busts Shekinah Christian
Danville's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 69-27 win over Shekinah Christian for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Feb. 15.
West Holmes wallops Cambridge
West Holmes left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Cambridge from start to finish for a 60-26 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Perrysburg dominates Ashland
Perrysburg didn't tinker with Ashland, scoring a 59-25 result in the win column in Ohio girls basketball on Feb. 15.
Putting it all together: North Union overwhelms Highland
North Union turned in a thorough domination of Highland 48-15 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Feb. 15.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with North Union and Highland settling for a 4-4 first-quarter knot.
The Wildcats opened a meager 13-6 gap over the Fighting Scots at the intermission.
North Union charged to a 38-9 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 10-6 points differential.
