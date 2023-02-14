Worthington Christian overwhelms Fredericktown
Worthington Christian handled Fredericktown 62-33 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball on February 14.
Harvest Prep proves to be too much for East Knox
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Harvest Prep prevailed over East Knox 52-38 on February 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Bent but not broken: Northmor weathers scare to dispatch Cardington-Lincoln
Northmor found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Cardington-Lincoln 34-25 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Northmor opened with a 10-8 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.
The Pirates came from behind to grab the advantage 20-14 at intermission over the Golden Knights.
Northmor broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-22 lead over Cardington-Lincoln.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Golden Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-3 final quarter, too.
Fairbanks engineers impressive victory over Centerburg
Fairbanks turned in a thorough domination of Centerburg 60-31 at Fairbanks High on February 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Fairbanks charged in front of Centerburg 17-2 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans showed some mettle by fighting back to a 22-16 half margin.
Fairbanks breathed fire to a 47-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.
