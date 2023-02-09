Clear Fork thwarts Highland's quest
Clear Fork called "game" in the waning moments of a 42-26 defeat of Highland in Ohio girls basketball action on February 9.
Last season, Clear Fork and Highland faced off on January 7, 2022 at Highland High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on February 3, Highland faced off against River Valley . For a full recap, click here. Clear Fork took on Shelby on February 3 at Clear Fork High School. Click here for a recap.
Hiland pockets slim win over West Holmes
Hiland surfed the tension to ride to a 49-42 win over West Holmes in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 9.
In recent action on February 4, Hiland faced off against Tuscarawas Central Catholic. For results, click here.
Cardington-Lincoln survives taut tilt with Olentangy Berlin
Cardington-Lincoln topped Olentangy Berlin 51-49 in a tough tilt on February 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Olentangy Berlin faced off on February 12, 2022 at Olentangy Berlin High School. Click here for a recap.
Recently on February 4, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Johnstown collects victory over East Knox
Johnstown put together a victorious gameplan to stop East Knox 46-36 in Ohio girls basketball on February 9.
Recently on February 4, East Knox squared off with Danville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
