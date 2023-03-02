Flexing muscle: Buckeye Central tightens grip on Western Reserve Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Reserve got no credit and no consideration from Buckeye Central, which slammed the door 41-20 at Buckeye Central High on March 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.Buckeye Central opened with a 11-0 advantage over Western Reserve through the first quarter.The Blue Devils showed their spirit while rallying to within 15-7 at the half.Buckeye Central thundered to a 30-11 lead heading into the fourth quarter.The Bucks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 11-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Buckeye Central High School Western Reserve High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Botany Journalism Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center underway in Mansfield Three new names among Fugitives of the Week list Janelle Lorraine Straw Van Johnson St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney