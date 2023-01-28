Saturday’s unlikely victory, coupled with Ontario’s upset of Pleasant, gives Shelby a one-game lead with two conference games to play. The Whippets improved to 16-4 overall and 10-2 in MOAC action. River Valley (15-5, 9-3) and Pleasant (16-4, 9-3) are a game back.
The Whippets have a pair of MOAC games against Clear Fork (Feb. 3) and Ontario (Feb. 9) remaining. A win at Clear Fork would secure at least a share of a fifth consecutive MOAC crown.
Talk of another MOAC title seemed premature after River Valley’s Brooklyn Mosher gave the Vikings a 37-29 lead with a layup with 3:02 remaining. Audi Albert jump-started Shelby’s rally with a layup at the 2:40 mark to make it 37-31. After a quick steal, Eve Schwemley split a pair of free throws with 2:34 to play to make it 37-32, but Mosher split a pair of freebies to give the Vikings a 38-32 lead with 2:26 left.
Shelby’s Alexis Booker and Sohia Long each split a pair of free throws to trim the River Valley lead to 38-34 with 1:21 to play before an Albert layup made it 38-36 with 1:05 showing on the fourth-quarter clock. Albert came up with a steal and split a pair of free throws with 46.3 seconds left to make it a one-point game at 38-37.
River Valley twice missed the front end of a one-and-one before Schwemley hit a pair of freebies to give the Whippets a 39-38 lead with 18.5 seconds to go.
River Valley misfired on a 3-pointer with about 10 seconds to play and Charlie Niese split two free throws with 5.4 ticks on the clock to give the Whippets a 40-38 lead. A desperation 3-point attempt by River Valley’s Morgan Nemeth as time expired was just off the mark, sending the Shelby bench into a frenzy.
“Big credit to our kids for not giving up,” Shelby coach Natalie Lantz said. “When we play with energy it’s pretty exciting. When we don’t, it’s very flat and not pretty.
“The change of pace with the defense helped us. We had the right group in defensively. Obviously, Audi made some big plays.”
A late rally didn’t seem like it would be necessary as the Whippets scored the game’s first seven points and led 12-5 after the first quarter. Shelby took a 23-16 lead to halftime, but River Valley held the Whippets to just one point in the third quarter and took a 27-24 lead to the fourth.
“We battled back, but their pressure got to us,” River Valley coach Tim Chiles said. “It shouldn’t have, not at this point of the season. We’ve got some veteran players.
“(Shelby) is a good team. They’re very, very athletic and we just weren’t strong with the basketball. We turned it over and gave up some layups.”
River Valley played without Halle Snyder, who tore her ACL in River Valley’s 44-39 loss to Pleasant on Jan. 20. Snyder, who scored 17 points in the Vikings’ 48-43 win over Shelby on Dec. 17, was leading the MOAC with 10 rebounds a game at the time of her injury.
“She really does a lot for us defensively,” Chiles said. “She played 27 minutes a game so we’ve had to play some different lineups.
“I’m pretty proud of the way the girls played.”
Mosher scored a game-high 17 points for River Valley. Lexie Hecker added 10.
Albert paced the Whippets with 12 points. Schwemley had nine and Booker added eight.
“I’m proud of these girls for not giving up,” Lantz said. “That was fun.”