Gradey Harding

Galion's Gradey Harding wrestles Ontario's Jacob Ohl in the 120-pound finals during Saturday's Division II district meet at Norwalk High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

NORWALK — The monkey is off Gradey Harding’s back.

Galion’s freshman 120-pounder earned a 3-1 overtime victory over Ontario’s Jacob Ohl in the finals of the Division II Norwalk district wrestling tournament Saturday at Norwalk High School.

GALLERY: Division II Norwalk District Wrestling Tournament

The Division II Norwalk District wrestling tournament concluded Saturday at Norwalk High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 41

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.