Jim Tressel and Doug Castle

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel is shown here with Doug Castle.

MANSFIELD – Richland County Foundation President Brady Groves will be the guest speaker at the Doug Castle Legacy Fund benefit dinner Friday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Kingwood Center Gardens, 50 Trimble Road, Mansfield.

Proceeds will go to the Doug Castle Legacy Fund of the Richland County Foundation for community grants. Tickets are $45 and are available on Eventbrite https://bit.ly/3N6G5yG.

Doug Castle

Doug Castle was a long time north central Ohio educator and teacher in both the Mansfield and Galion school districts.
Doug Castle scholarship

Doug Castle is shown here with his daughter Beth. A scholarship honoring Doug Castle’s legacy is available to Mansfield Senior students.

