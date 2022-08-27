WILLARD -- Enormous offensive numbers were the order of the evening on Friday night at Willard High School.
The Crimson Flashes unleashed an offensive onslaught in the first half and cruised to a 77-35 victory over Plymouth.
Willard quarterback Isaac Robinson completed 26-of-36 passes for 526 yards and five touchdowns. Receiver Cam Robinson caught 14 aerials for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Auston Parsons racked up 78 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries.
Willard topped Plymouth 77-35 on Friday night (Photos by Diane Bail).
Plymouth's Lane Bushey stiff-arms a Willard defender while trying to turn the corner in Friday night's football game.
Diane Bail
Plymouth countered with running back Shae Sparks gaining 124 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Quarterback Trace McVey threw a pair of TD passes, but the Big Red couldn't keep pace.
Willard led 14-7 after the first quarter, then got the best of a surreal second period that included a combined eight touchdowns and finished with the Flashes on top 49-28 at intermission.
It was 56-35 through three quarters, with Willard finishing it off on a 21-0 spree in the final period.
The Crimson Flashes improved to 1-1 and will travel to Seneca East on Friday night.
Plymouth falls to 1-1 and is at Wellington next week.
