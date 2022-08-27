Plymouth-Willard cover photo.jpg

Plymouth's Lane Bushey stiff-arms a Willard defender while trying to turn the corner in Friday night's football game.

WILLARD -- Enormous offensive numbers were the order of the evening on Friday night at Willard High School.

The Crimson Flashes unleashed an offensive onslaught in the first half and cruised to a 77-35 victory over Plymouth.

