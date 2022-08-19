Marshall Shepherd
Shelby quarterback Marshall Shepherd throws a pass while Amareon Russell offers protection during the first half of a 49-19 win over Clear Fork at Shelby's Skiles Field last year.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

SHELBY — The Whippets hope to close W.W. Skiles Field the same way they opened it almost 100 years earlier — with a win.

Shelby hosts Madison on Friday in the final game at Skiles. The Whippets, who beat Willard 12-6 in the first game at Skiles Field in 1928, will move into their new stadium at the high school in Week Three.

