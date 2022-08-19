SHELBY — The Whippets hope to close W.W. Skiles Field the same way they opened it almost 100 years earlier — with a win.
Shelby hosts Madison on Friday in the final game at Skiles. The Whippets, who beat Willard 12-6 in the first game at Skiles Field in 1928, will move into their new stadium at the high school in Week Three.
While it may be the marquee game of the opening Friday of the high school football season, it’s hardly the area’s only big game. Here’s a look at some of the best matchups of week 1:
Madison at Shelby: Optimism is high at Madison after local legend Scott Valentine accepted the coaching position last December. Valentine already has worked his magic as Madison’s roster has ballooned this fall. The Rams lost dynamic receiver Isaac Brooks to graduation, but rugged senior linebacker Hunter Hutcheson is one to watch. Sophomore Cameron Kuhn takes over at quarterback and has a talented group of skill position players around him.
Shelby will also have a new quarterback in senior Landon Kennard, who takes over for the graduated Marshall Shepherd. Kennard has one of the area’s top returning receivers in junior Issaiah Ramsey, who caught 30 passes for 567 yards and five touchdowns last fall.
Mansfield Senior at Norwalk: The Tygers open the season on the road against a Norwalk team anxious to put 2021 in the rearview mirror. The Truckers were just 1-9 last fall, including a season-opening 18-12 loss to Senior High at Arlin Field.
Mansfield Senior boasts a wealth of talent, including Division I recruits Keontez Bradley and Mekhi Bradley. Junior Duke Reese takes over at quarterback for the graduated Brock Hill and is surrounded by some of north central Ohio’s most exciting playmakers. Junior Amarr Davis caught 45 passes for 570 yards and three touchdowns last fall.
Senior High’s calling card will again be its defense. The Tygers picked off 24 passes last year. Cornerback Ja’ontay O’Bryant had seven interceptions, while Mekhi Bradley had 119 tackles and 8.5 sacks last fall.
Clear Fork at Lucas: The Colts are expected to challenge for the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship, but will have their hands full against the talented Cubs at Bob Wine Field.
Clear Fork quarterback Victor Skoog threw for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 485 yards and seven touchdowns last fall. New addition Pawie Ault is expected to make an immediate impact after moving into the district in the off-season. Sophomore receiver Jay Jackson caught 16 passes for 304 yards and six TDs as a freshman.
The Cubs lost just about everyone along the line of scrimmage, but veteran coach Scott Spitler welcomes back a talented group of skill position players.
Quarterback Andrew Smollen, who threw for 468 yards last fall, will trigger the double-tight, double-wing offense. Andrew Fanello returns after rushing for 837 yards and catching 18 passes for 326 yards last year. The versatile Corbin Toms will line up at tight end, along with Hunter Church. Logan Toms returns after missing most of last season with a broken leg.