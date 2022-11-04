MANSFIELD — Two-time defending champ West Holmes swept the individual awards when the All-Ohio Cardinal Conference football teams was revealed Wednesday evening.
Receiver Kyle Maltarich was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year, while linebacker Elisha Baldridge was the Defensive Player of the Year. Nick Ginsburg was tabbed the Special Teams Player of the Year and Zach Gardner was chosen Coach of the Year.
OCC runner-up Mansfield Senior landed fiver players on the first team. Seniors Mekhi Bradley, Leo Hess and Ricky Mills were joined by juniors Amarr Davis and Ahmaan Thomas.
Ashland’s Jon Metzger, Landon McFrederick, Parker Grissinger and Ethan Truax were selected to the first team, along with Lexington’s Bryer Miller, Brayden Fogle and Aeden Nichol, Madison’s Hunter Hutcheson and Will Kepple and Mount Vernon’s Jonny Askew.
Other first-team selections were New Philadelphia’s Cameron Clarkson, Thad VanArsdalen, Jaiden Boltz and Dakota McCune, West Holmes’ Mason Wolfe, Sam Williams-Dixon, Collin Gardner, Owen Jeffries, Jack Marmet and Korben Felton and Wooster’s Michael Howman-Williams, Tyler Boreman and Bronson Morgan.
Mansfield Senior’s Duke Reese, Keontez Bradley, Aaron Thornton, LaLa Owens and Sean Putt were selected to the second team, along with Ashland’s Grayson Steury, Tyler Sauder, Bryston Martin and Cayden Spotts, Lexington’s A.J. Young, Mason Green and Matt Dyer, Madison’s Owen Wigton and David Parks and Mount Vernon’s Joel Hubbard. Other second-team selections were West Holmes’ Nate Fair, Morgan Eastep, Elijah Williams-Dixon, Logan Zollars, Landyn Dye and Zevin Proper, New Philadelphia’s Trevor Bean, Konnor Tetzloff, Kurtis Tetzloff and William Wallace and Wooster’s Seth Chamberlin, Jaymin Walker and Hayden Meese.
Honorable-mention selections included Ashland’s Kayden Briggs, Andrew Briggs and Caden VanTilburg, Lexington’s Rael Meservey, Matt Sheets and Cam Boozer, Madison’s Tatum Turcutt, Noah Finley and Grayson Sasis, Mansfield Senior’s Jaden Jones, Carmelo Smith and Zyion Brown, Mount Vernon’s Rylan Firebaugh, Luke Mullins and Zack Calbert, New Philadelphia’s Keaton Fausel, Elijah Forrest and Garrett Dillon-Rine, West Holmes’ Gus Warner, Mason Shankel and Gage Brown and Wooster’s Ethan Shetler, Anthony Sines and Braden Haumesser.