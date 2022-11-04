Mekhi Bradley

Mansfield Senior linebacker Mekhi Bradley tackles Ontario's Drew Yetter for a loss during last week's Division III, Region 10 first-round playoff game at Arlin Field.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Two-time defending champ West Holmes swept the individual awards when the All-Ohio Cardinal Conference football teams was revealed Wednesday evening.

Receiver Kyle Maltarich was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year, while linebacker Elisha Baldridge was the Defensive Player of the Year. Nick Ginsburg was tabbed the Special Teams Player of the Year and Zach Gardner was chosen Coach of the Year.

