Scott Valentine watches a preseason workout at Madison's STARTEK Stadium. Valentine stepped down after one season as Madison's coach and has applied for the coaching vacancy at Ashland, where he coached from 2002 to 2018.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Scott Valentine resigned as Madison’s football coach Tuesday and has applied for the vacancy at Ashland, where he piloted the Arrows from 2002 to 2018.

Valentine spent just one season at Madison, going 1-9 last fall.

