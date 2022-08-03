Larry with Motley's grandson.jpg

Richland Source managing editor Larry Phillips (left) is shown here with Marion Motley's grandson Joe Dose (center) and author David Lee Morgan during the unveiling of the Marion Motley statue in Canton.

CANTON -- Ignorance of Marion Motley's contributions to football and civil rights will no longer be tolerated in Canton -- and shouldn't be anywhere else.

The Cleveland Browns fullback, and product of Canton McKinley, was bronzed into perpetuity on Wednesday when a statue of him was commemorated on a patch of ground near the entrance to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

GALLERY: Motley Statue unveiling

1 of 17
Larry Phillips mug shot

Larry Phillips, Source Media Properties Managing Editor
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Sports Coverage!

Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.

Tags

I've lived in Richland Co. since 1990, married here, our children were born here. This is home. I have two books published on a passion topic, Ohio high school football. Others: Buckeyes, Cavs, Bengals, Reds, History, Disney.

Load comments