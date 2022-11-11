Michael Mays

Crestview running back Michael Mays fights for extra yardage during last week's Division VI, Region 22 quarterfinal win over Patrick Henry.

OLIVESBURG — Crestview coach Steve Haverdill and his staff don’t need to scour the internet to find video of regional semifinal opponent Columbia.

A call to Mapleton coach Matt Stafford would suffice.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments