MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Mansfield Senior quarterback Duke Reese is just a junior, but he knows well the importance of beating his school's arch-rival.

Reese made sure that's exactly how Friday night's Ohio Cardinal Conference clash played out, too. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers, and scored on his own 9-yard run to topple Madison 37-13 at Ram Field in the 57th Battle of Mansfield.

