MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Mansfield Senior quarterback Duke Reese is just a junior, but he knows well the importance of beating his school's arch-rival.
Reese made sure that's exactly how Friday night's Ohio Cardinal Conference clash played out, too. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers, and scored on his own 9-yard run to topple Madison 37-13 at Ram Field in the 57th Battle of Mansfield.
"A couple of years ago over here, they got one on us, and that never should've happened," Reese said.
Reese made sure it didn't happen again. The lanky standout completed 12-of-19 passes for 219 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 54 yards on 10 carries, five of them going for first downs, and another score.
"Our focus all week was to get him going," Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley said. "He's a big-time quarterback and we put a heavy emphasis on getting him on track. We're going to need him going forward."
This marked Senior High's eighth win in the past nine meetings between the old rivals. Overall, the Tygers enjoy a 32-22-3 advantage in a series that dates to 1933.
"We played with a lot of energy and took the rivalry seriously," Bradley said. "We weren't paying attention to any records. We wanted to come over here and take care of business."
Madison finished the season 1-9 overall, 1-6 in the Ohio Cardinal Conference. But coach Scott Valentine's Rams hung tough for a half.
"It was frustrating at times, we didn't take advantage of some things in the first half, but I can't say I'm prouder of coaching these kids," Valentine said.
The Tygers stoned the Rams at their own 20 after a 75-yard kickoff return by freshman Seven Allen to start the game.
Then, Ricky Mills completed Mansfield Senior's first drive with a 2-yard TD blast.
Madison cut the lead to 7-6 when Cameron Kuhn fired a 29-yard touchdown pass to Tatum Turcott, but that served as Reese's cue.
He tossed an 8-yard scoring strike to Mekhi Bradley. On the next possession, tight end Elias Owens hauled in a 45-yard TD pass to make it 21-6.
"Elias Owens is a big-time player, and that was his first touchdown," Bradley said. "I have college coaches calling me about him."
Back came Madison with senior Hunter Hutcheson capping a long march via a 1-yard plunge to slice the edge to 21-13 at intermission.
But that was as close as it would get. The Tygers controlled the final two quarters defensively to take some momentum heading into the postseason.
"We adjusted some of our coverages and I think that confused them," Bradley said.
Offensively, Reese was white hot. He connected with Amarr Davis on a 35-yard bomb to goose the margin to 28-13 halfway through the third period.
Reese finished the next march, somersaulting into the end zone after an 9-yard dash to push the advantage to 34-13. Sean Putt's 21-yard field goal with 6:21 showing finished the scoring.
"I like to run, it's like it wakes me up," Reese said.
Owens led the receiving corps with four catches for 102 yards and a score, while Davis added 63 yards on three grabs and a TD.
"We were just trying to take what they were giving us, and my receivers made some plays," Reese said.
Mansfield Senior has a tenuous hold on fourth place in the Division III – Region 10 computer rankings. The Tygers finished the regular season 8-2 overall, 6-1 and second place alone in the OCC.
But Senior High's eyes are on the postseason. Each region's top four teams are guaranteed to host their first two playoff games provided they win their first round game.
The Tygers will have to wait until the OHSAA announces the official pairings to learn their foe next week at home in an Arlin Field contest.
"We've got some stuff to work on, but we'll be ready," Reese said.
Zane Wynn ran for 59 yards to pace the Madison offense, while Turcott had three catches for 57 yards.
"Our kids kept battling the whole year," Valentine said. "I thought we got better week to week. I think we even got better from last week."
I've lived in Richland Co. since 1990, married here, our children were born here. This is home. I have two books published on a passion topic, Ohio high school football. Others: Buckeyes, Cavs, Bengals, Reds, History, Disney.