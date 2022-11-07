Amarr Davis

Mansfield Senior's Amarr Davis stiff-arms Defiance's Gavino Gomez during last week's Division III, Region 10 quarterfinal game at Arlin Field. 

MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals.

Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.

