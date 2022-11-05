Ricky Mills

Mansfield Senior defensive tackle Ricky Mills (32) celebrates a fourth-quarter sack with teammate Symirr Phillips during Friday's 16-0 win over Defiance in the Division III regional quarterfinals at Arlin Field.

MANSFIELD — Ricky Mills and his Mansfield Senior teammates threw a sack party Friday night.

Mills had 3.5 of Senior High’s six quarterback sacks and the fifth-seeded Tygers blanked No. 13 Defiance 16-0 in a Division III regional quarterfinal game at Arlin Field.

GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 16, Defiance 0

Fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior beat No. 13 Defiance 16-0 in a Division III, Region 10 quarterfinal game Friday at Arlin Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 50

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments