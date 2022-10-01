Aaron Thornton

Mansfield Senior linebacker Aaron Thornton (2) helps bring down Ashland running back Cayden Spotts during the first half of Friday's Ohio Cardinal Conference game at Ashland's Community Stadium. 

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ASHLAND — Aaron Thornton saved the day Friday at Community Stadium.

Mansfield Senior’s senior outside linebacker, Thornton sacked Ashland quarterback Luke Bryant on fourth-and-goal from the Senior High 6-yard line with two seconds left in the game to preserve the Tygers’ 27-20 win.

GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 27, Ashland 20

Mansfield Senior beat Ashland 27-20 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Ashland's Community Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

