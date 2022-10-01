ASHLAND — Aaron Thornton saved the day Friday at Community Stadium.
Mansfield Senior’s senior outside linebacker, Thornton sacked Ashland quarterback Luke Bryant on fourth-and-goal from the Senior High 6-yard line with two seconds left in the game to preserve the Tygers’ 27-20 win.
Thornton had a team-leading nine tackles on the night, but none was as important as his final stop. He tracked Bryant down from behind as Ashland’s signal-caller scrambled to buy time.
“I wasn’t sure what the call was but I heard (defensive coordinator Sean Adams) say, ‘Thornton, go,’ ” Thornton said. “I got to him and made a play.”
It didn’t appear as though Senior High (5-2, 3-1 Ohio Cardinal Conference) would need any last-second heroics on a crisp autumn night. The Tygers opened a 27-13 lead on Sean Putt’s 28-yard field goal with 4:35 remaining.
Yet Ashland (4-3, 2-2) refused to go quietly. The Arrows cut Senior High’s advantage to 27-20 on Landon McFrederick’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Metzger with 2:07 remaining.
Ashland recovered the ensuing onside kick, but the Arrows were flagged for illegal touching and Senior High took possession at the Ashland 49-yard line with less than two minutes showing. The Tygers fumbled the ball away on first down, however, and Ashland took possession at its own 37-yard line with 1:53 remaining.
“Our defense was resilient once again,” Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley said. “We’ve got a bend-but-don’t-break defense and those guys show up every Friday.
“We could be playing on the moon and our defense would show up.”
Thornton wasn’t the only Tyger to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball. Rangy outside linebacker LaLa Owens returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, giving Senior High a 17-7 lead. The 6-foot-5 junior also recovered a fumble in the second quarter.
“It’s hard to throw over a kid who is 6-foot-5 and has a seven-footer’s wingspan,” Bradley said. “When he jumps, he’s 12 feet tall.”
It was the second year in a row Owens came up big against the Arrows. He scored the game-winning touchdown and intercepted a pass to preserve Senior High’s 28-24 win last fall.
“That pick-six was the difference in the game,” Ashland coach Sean Seder said. “We know LaLa is an athlete. We remember him from last year and he had a good game again.”
Mansfield Senior opened the scoring early in the second quarter when Zyion Brown broke free for a 14-yard touchdown run.
The Arrows pulled even moments later when McFrederick took a short pass from Bryant and turned it into a sensational 45-yard touchdown that included a nifty spin move in the middle of the field. Putt’s 29-yard field goal with 1:54 to play in the first half gave the Tygers a 10-7 advantage at the break.
“In the first half we couldn’t get any rhythm,” Seder said. “It didn’t seem like we had the ball very much because (Mansfield Senior) was able to run the ball well.”
The Tygers piled up 290 yards on the ground. Brown raced for 122 yards on 26 carries, while Ricky Mills added 63 yards on nine attempts.
“We felt like our offensive line could be successful against their odd front,” Bradley said. “Our offensive line did a really good job of executing. They were extremely physical at the point of attack.”
Ashland managed just 99 yards rushing on 29 attempts. Cayden Spotts led the way with 65 yards on 13 carries. Bryant added 26 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown, on 11 carries.
Bryant completed 14-of-30 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown despite being hounded by Senior High’s defensive front all evening. Grayson Steury had five catches for 41 yards, while McFrederick and Metzger each had three receptions.
Metzger became Ashland’s career leader in receptions when he hauled in his 128th career catch midway through the second quarter.
Senior High quarterback Duke Reese completed 2-of-10 passes for 17 yards.
Despite the loss, Seder was encouraged by his team’s fight.
“We gave ourselves a chance to win, which is all you can ask for,” Seder said. “We think Mansfield is a really good team and we went toe-to-toe with them.”