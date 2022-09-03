Clear Fork senior running back Trystyn Robison streaks down the sidelines Friday night on a 48-yard touchdown run. Lexington sophomore Camden Boozer (35) pursues from behind. Robison scored three TDs on the night, rushing for 71 yards on two carries and catching three passes for 44 more.
"Lucas, excellent football program. Granville, excellent football program. I think those two games got us to this," he said.
"We had to play four quarters and play hard in the fourth quarter to come back and beat Lucas. We darn near did the same thing against Granville.
"Our big thing was that we can't give people points. We can't turn the football over and we can't have stupid penalties. I have got to watch the game film, but I'm pretty sure we checked all those boxes," Carroll said.
"Our kickoff team didn't give up a touchdown like they did the first two weeks in a row. I don't believe we had a turnover. We had some pass interference penalties, but I love those. It shows our kids were playing aggressive against some really good receivers," he said.
Clear Fork's offense simply overpowered Lexington in the first half, rolling to a 38-0 lead at the break and sparking a running clock for the final 24 minutes.
The Colts rolled up 438 yards in offense, including 289 yards rushing and 149 passing, while limiting the Minutemen (0-3) to 222, including just 77 on the ground.
Leading the way for Clear Fork were senior running back Pawie Ault (16 carries, 124 yards), senior quarterback Victor Skoog (six of 12 for 149 yards and 3 TDs) and senior running back Trystyn Robison (two rushes for 71 yards and three catches for 44 yards, scoring three TDs).
Clear Fork senior Mason Pipes breaks up a pass in the endzone on Friday night, defending against Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle.