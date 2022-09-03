Trystyn Robison

Clear Fork senior running back Trystyn Robison streaks down the sidelines Friday night on a 48-yard touchdown run. Lexington sophomore Camden Boozer (35) pursues from behind. Robison scored three TDs on the night, rushing for 71 yards on two carries and catching three passes for 44 more.

BELLVILLE -- One tough plus one tough equaled one easier for Clear Fork on Friday night in a 38-7 win against backyard rival Lexington.

After opening with a narrow win at Lucas and a narrow loss at Granville, the Colts exhaled a collective sigh of relief by blowing this game open early against the Minutemen.

Photos from Clear Fork's 38-7 win over Lexington on Friday night at the Colt Corral. The gallery includes photos from both high school marching bands.

