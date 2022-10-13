Hayden Kuhn
Buy Now

Crestview quarterback Hayden Kuhn awaits the snap during last year's 28-7 win over St. Paul at Scott Bailey Memorial Field.

OLIVESBURG — It’s the Firelands Conference game of the year — again.

For the second straight season, Crestview and St. Paul will meet for a share of the conference crown. Saturday’s winner will take over sole possession of first place in the conference standings and inherit a windfall of computer points.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments