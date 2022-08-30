Brayden DeVito unloads a pass.JPG

Brayden DeVito fires a pass at Lexington.

COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep.

In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.

Adison Reymer

Crestview running back Adison Reymer scores the first of his two rushing touchdowns during the first quarter Thursday night at Scott Bailey Memorial Field. Reymer also returned an interception 57 yards for a score as the Cougars knocked off Loudonville 49-14.
Madison quarterback on the move.JPG

Madison quarterback Cameron Kuhn is on the move against River Valley.

