Casey Lantz

Shelby's Casey Lantz kicks the game-winning 21 yard field goal out of the hold of Nic Eyster as time expires to give the Whippets a 10-7 win over Madison in the final games at W.W. Skiles Field.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

SHELBY — Casey Lantz secured his place in Shelby football lore on Friday night.

A junior, Lantz booted a 21-yard field goal as time expired to propel the Whippets to a thrilling, 10-7 win over Madison in the final game at W.W. Skiles Field.

GALLERY: Shelby 10, Madison 7

Shelby beat Madison 10-7 in the final game at Shelby's W.W. Skiles Field on Friday night on the strength of a walk-off field goal.

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

