clear fork rush

Clear Fork senior Trystyn Robinson (21) follows senior quarterback Victor Skoog (20) during a first-half run against Shelby at the Colt Corral. The Colts rushed for 389 yards on 41 carries in a 61-19 win.

BELLVILLE -- The seeds of Clear Fork's 61-19 win over Shelby on a cool Friday night in the valley were planted during a winter meeting of the team's seniors nearly eight months ago.

Clear Fork coach Dave Carroll met in February with the 14 seniors to discuss the team's goals for 2022.

Download PDF Clear Fork-Shelby box score

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Load comments