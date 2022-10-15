Clear Fork senior Trystyn Robinson (21) follows senior quarterback Victor Skoog (20) during a first-half run against Shelby at the Colt Corral. The Colts rushed for 389 yards on 41 carries in a 61-19 win.
"All of our seniors stepped up tonight," Carroll said. "It is a credit to Shelby and shows how much respect they have for that program. We know what they have, three straight MOAC titles, and they just rebuild. But our seniors were all jacked up for this one."
Clear Fork will have a shot at the league title next Friday when the Colts travel to Sparta Highland (7-2, 5-0).
The win over Shelby also clinched a home game in the first round of the state playoffs for the Colts, according to JoeEitel.com
Shelby slipped to 5-4 (3-3), though the Whippets can clinch a playoff berth with a win at home against Ontario 5-4 (2-4) next Friday in the final game of the regular season.
It was another big night at the office for Clear Fork senior QB/DB Victor Skoog, rushing for 223 yards and four TDs on 11 carries while completing six of 11 passes for 121 yards.
The 5-11, 163-pound Skoog scored a fifth TD when he picked off Shelby freshman QB Brayden DeVito and returned it 22 yards for a score.
Through nine games, Skoog has rushed for 822 yards on 111 carries and completed 72 of 124 passes for 1,118.
"He was out there saying, 'I don't even think I have a 100 yards rushing now,'" Carroll said. "I said, 'I think you might have a little bit more than that.'"
Skoog triggered a Clear Fork offense that rolled up 510 yards behind a dominant offensive line performance, including 389 on the ground on 41 carries. Senior Pawie Ault had 105 yards on 12 carries, including a TD.
Clear Fork had a 351-89 edge in yardage in the first half as the Colts raced to a 34-12 lead at the break against the Whippets, who had won three straight MOAC football titles coming into this season.
Carroll, who credited assistant coach Dave Stupka for preparing a defense that limited a high-powered Shelby offense to 242 yards, said he had told his team that a long off-season in the weight room and summer sweat on the practice field would pay off.
"We went to a camp down at Kenyon College and it wasn't a lot of fun. There was a lot of unhappy Coach Carroll and I let them know," he said.
"There were some unhappy times during two-a-day practices. But we kept telling them there's going to come a day when you'll forget about that stuff or you will remember it in a joking manner," said Carroll, in the 14th season leading his alma mater.
"Tonight was one of those nights. These kids have worked hard. They have worked hard in the weight room and they have just followed us every step of the way. It's just exciting," he said.
Carroll complimented Shelby coach Rob Mahaney, who lost 16 players off last year's 9-3 team and still has his team on the verge of the postseason.
"It's incredible how they reloaded offensively after losing all those kids," he said. "They won the last three MOAC titles, they lose all those seniors, and they're still having a good year this year," Carroll said.
Mahaney, whose team has lost three of its last four after a 4-1 start to the season, was impressed with the Clear Fork work in the trenches.
"They're really good up front ... both (offense and defense) are really good. (Kaden Riddle) is as good a defensive lineman as we have seen all year. He obviously gave us a bunch of problems when we were on offense and the guys around him were really good, too," Mahaney said.
"I think they just came out and challenged us and our level of execution was not where it needed to be," Mahaney said.
Freshman quarterback Brayden DeVito, who had passed for 2,065 yards coming into the game, completed just six of 19 passes for 89 yards with one TD and two interceptions.
DeVito did rush for 80 yards on 10 carries, including a touchdown.
Mahaney said his team has to look forward to Ontario in week 10. A Warriors' victory will earn Ontario a postseason berth, according to JoeEitel.com.
"To me, that is a huge game. We're both 5-4 and the winning team gets to be 6-4 and has winning record. The loser goes to .500. To me, there is a lot of stuff on the line.
"We have got to take the things we did tonight, which were not very good, and we gotta learn very fast," Mahaney said. "It's our last game at home, in a game that means a lot to this program ... to have a winning record.
"I think next week is a huge week for us and we have got learn from (tonight) immediately and get better," he said.
