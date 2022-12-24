OLIVESBURG — The only thing that slowed down Adison Reymer all season was an injury.
The area Offensive Player of the Year, Reymer was hampered by nagging injuries during the second half of the season. He still managed to rush for 1,395 yards and 20 touchdowns on 196 carries, earning a spot on the Division VI All-Ohio first team — not bad for a former receiver.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior was Crestview’s leading pass catcher last fall before transitioning to running back in the off-season. He took over for the graduated Connor Morse, who rushed for 1,949 yards and 32 TDs last year.
“I was definitely all-in,” Reymer said of the position change. “In a run-first offense, you want to be the running back. It’s definitely a big adjustment.”
Reymer rushed for more than 100 yards in eight of Crestview’s 10 regular season games. The Cougars were undefeated in the regular season for a second straight year and reached the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals before falling to Columbia.
Reymer was forced to sit out in the 12-6 loss.
“There’s never excuses, but Adison was dinged up and we just didn’t feel right putting him out there,” Crestview coach Steve Haverdill said afterward. “He’s got a life and God forbid something happen out here.”
Reymer was one of seven first-team All-Ohioans on the 15-man all-area offense. Here’s a look at the all-area team:
Quarterback
Tyler Johnson, Centerburg: A converted running back, Johnson was among the top dual-threat quarterbacks in north central Ohio. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior completed 101-of-182 passes for 1,216 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 1,501 yards and 17 TDs on 227 carries during the regular season, leading Centerburg to the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference championship. Johnson was an All-Ohio first-team pick in Division V and the KMAC Player of the Year.
Running Back
Adison Reymer, Crestview: A senior, Reymer converted to running back after leading Crestview in receiving yards in 2021. He rushed for 1,395 yards and 20 touchdowns on 196 carries as the Cougars went undefeated during the regular season for a second straight year. Reymer was an All-Ohio first-team pick in Division VI.
Teegan Ruhl, Fredericktown: A 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior, Ruhl rumbled for 1,739 yards and 23 touchdowns on 240 carries during the regular season. Ruhl also caught 14 passes for 180 yards as the Freddies reached the Division V playoffs. He was an All-Ohio second-team pick.
Pawie Ault, Clear Fork: Bay’s loss was Clear Fork’s gain as Ault, who moved from Bay Village to the Clear Fork Valley with his family, was an All-Ohio honorable mention selection in Division IV. The senior rushed for 792 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt while sharing carries with dual-threat quarterback Victor Skoog and running backs Trystyn Robison and Luke Schlosser.
Wide Receiver
Jon Metzger, Ashland: A three-sport standout, Metzger was an All-Ohio first-team pick in Division II. He caught 678 passes for a single-season record 1,312 yards and 13 touchdowns as the Arrows reached the Region 6 playoffs before falling to eventual Division II state champ Toledo Central Catholic. Metzger will graduate as Ashland’s career leader with 160 receptions and 2,539 receiving yards.
Issaiah Ramsey, Shelby: The 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior led the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with 1,047 receiving yards, ranked second with 50 receptions and third with seven touchdowns during the regular season. Ramsey was an All-Ohio second-team selection in Division IV.
Trevor Vogt, Colonel Crawford: The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior was one of north central Ohio’s premier deep threats, averaging a Northern 10 Athletic Conference-high 23.7 yards per catch. Vogt caught 32 passes for 759 yards and an N10-high 12 touchdowns as the Eagles reached the Region 22 semifinals. Vogt was an All-Ohio first-team pick in Division VI.
Offensive Line
Kaden Riddle, Clear Fork: One of the area’s top two-way linemen, Riddle helped clear the way for the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference’s top rushing team. Clear Fork ran for 2,606 yards during the regular season and had three backs average seven or more yards per carry. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Riddle was an All-Ohio first-team pick in Division IV.
Mason Ringler, Crestview: The 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior plowed the road for an offense that averaged 329.1 yards and 34.5 points a game. Crestview rushed for 2,782 yards en route to a second straight unbeaten regular season. Ringler was an All-Ohio first-team pick in Division VI for a second straight year.
Parker Ketterman, Colonel Crawford: A 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior, Ketterman was an All-Ohio first-team pick in Division VI after earning honorable mention status last year. Colonel Crawford boasted one of the most balanced offenses in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference and reached the Region 22 semifinals, knocking off N10 rival and 2021 Division VI state champ Carey along the way.
Ahmaan Thomas, Mansfield Senior: An imposing 6-foot-4, 290-pound junior, Thomas anchored a vastly-improved offensive line as the Tygers reached the Region 10 semifinals. Thomas, who has an offer from Division I Marshall, was selected to the All-Ohio third team in Division III.
John Geiger, Centerburg: A massive 6-foot-5, 310-pound senior, Geiger anchored an offensive line that cleared the way for a pair of 1,000-yard rushers. Geiger was an All-Ohio third-team selection in Division V.
Athlete
Max Payne, Danville: A 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior, Payne did it all for the Blue Devils. He rushed for 847 yards and 11 touchdowns, caught nine passes for 108 yards, started at linebacker on defense, did the kicking and was an All-Ohio first-team selection in Division VII as a punter, averaging 44 yards per punt. Danville reached the Region 25 championship game before falling to eventual state runner-up Warren JFK.
Kicker
Sean Putt, Mansfield Senior: A senior, Putt connected on 9-of-11 field goal attempts and converted 41-of-45 PATs for 68 points. He was an All-Ohio honorable-mention selection in Division III.
Kick Returner
Jonny Askew, Mount Vernon: A 5-foot-10, 185-pound junior, Askew is one of the most dynamic players in north central Ohio. He rushed for 434 yards, caught 39 passes for 439 yards and started in the secondary for the Yellow Jackets. Also a standout baseball player, Askew was a Division II All-Ohio honorable mention selection as a receiver after earning All-Ohio honorable mention status as a defensive back as a sophomore.