Adison Reymer

Crestview's Adison Reymer was selected to the All-Ohio first team in Division VI after rushing for 1,395 yards and 20 touchdowns.

OLIVESBURG — The only thing that slowed down Adison Reymer all season was an injury.

The area Offensive Player of the Year, Reymer was hampered by nagging injuries during the second half of the season. He still managed to rush for 1,395 yards and 20 touchdowns on 196 carries, earning a spot on the Division VI All-Ohio first team — not bad for a former receiver.

