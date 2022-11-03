Ricky Mills

Mansfield Senior's Ricky Mills (32), Mekhi Bradley (25), Leo Hess (44) and Ahmaad Thomas (52) team up to stop an Ontario ball carrier in last week's 38-0 win at Arlin Field.

MANSFIELD — The Tygers are playing championship defense again.

Mansfield Senior is in the Division III, Region 10 quarterfinals thanks largely to a miserly defense that allows just 13.8 points and 200.6 yards a game.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments