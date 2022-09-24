Victor Skoog

Clear Fork quarterback Victor Skoog follows the block of Pawie Ault during the first half of Friday's 48-28 win over Ontario at Copeland Field.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Trystyn Robison was like lightning in a bottle.

Clear Fork’s slippery senior running back, Robison rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 85 yards for another score as the Colts spoiled Ontario’s Homecoming with a 48-28 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference win over the Warriors at Copeland Field.

