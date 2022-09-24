ONTARIO — Trystyn Robison was like lightning in a bottle.
Clear Fork’s slippery senior running back, Robison rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 85 yards for another score as the Colts spoiled Ontario’s Homecoming with a 48-28 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference win over the Warriors at Copeland Field.
“Trystyn has worked hard. He’s played on the varsity since his sophomore year and he’s gotten better and better,” Clear Fork coach Dave Carroll said. “I’m proud of him. He did a great job tonight.”
The Colts (5-1, 3-0) jumped to a quick 6-0 lead when quarterback Victor Skoog tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Luke Schlosser midway through the first quarter. Pawie Alt’s 20-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter extended the advantage to 14-0.
Robison got going on Clear Fork’s next possession. He broke free on a 42-yard touchdown to make the score 21-0 with 9:15 remaining in the half.
The Warriors (3-3, 0-3) finally got untracked late in the first half. Ontario cut Clear Fork’s lead to 21-7 on quarterback Bodpegn Miller’s 1-yard keeper with just 38 seconds showing.
On the ensuing kickoff, Robison fielded the ball at his own 15-yard line and raced through the Ontario coverage team for an 85-yard score to make it 27-7.
“We had amazing blocks by everyone,”Robison said. “There was only one kid I had to beat.”
Clear Fork got the ball to start the second half, but went three-and-out and had to punt. Jay Jackson’s boot never got off, however, as Ontario’s Braylen Boone blocked it and the Warriors recovered at the Clear Fork 16.
Ontario couldn’t move the chains and sent kicker Cole Dille out to try a field goal. Clear Fork blocked that attempt and Aiden Perry scooped it up and raced 85 yards for a back-breaking touchdown and a 34-7 lead.
“Every time we got some momentum, they took it back,” Ontario coach Aaron Eckert said. “We went on a long drive to cut their lead to 21-7 and then they returned the kickoff for a touchdown.
“Then we block a punt and try a chip-shot field goal and they block it and return it for a touchdown.
“We really couldn’t get out of our own way. We’ve got to execute better.”
Ontario cut Clear Fork’s lead to 34-14 on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Braxton Hall with 7:18 to play in the third period. After a Clear Fork turnover, Ontario’s Chase Studer scored on a 1-yard plunge on a direct snap to make it 34-21 with 6:02 left in the quarter.
That is as close as the Warriors would get, however, as Robison scored on a 25-yard run on the first play of the fourth period to make it 41-21. Skoog added a 24-yard dash midway through the final stanza to push Clear Fork’s lead to 48-21.
Ontario added a late score on Drew Yetter’s 2-yard run with 4:08 remaining.
The Colts piled up 282 yards on the ground. Skoog led the way with 110 yards on 14 carries while completing 5-of-10 passes for 82 yards. Ault added 51 rushing yards on six carries. Tight end Mile Burgholder had four catches for 76 yards.
For Ontario, Miller completed 10-of-24 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown. Hall caught six passes for 139 yards and Studer rushed for 48 yards on 18 carries.