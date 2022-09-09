OLIVESBURG — It didn’t take much to persuade Adison Reymer to change positions this fall.
All Crestview coach Steve Haverdill had to do was ask.
A converted receiver, Reymer is one of north central Ohio’s leading rushers through the first three weeks of the season. The senior has scampered for 410 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 carries, including a career-high 151 yards and four TDs on 23 carries in last week’s 37-17 win over Highland.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Reymer was Crestview’s leading receiver last fall as the Cougars went undefeated during the regular season, won an outright Firelands Conference championship and advanced to the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals. He caught 27 passes for a team-high 539 yards and six touchdowns.
When Haverdill approached him during the off-season pitching a return to the backfield — he was a running back in middle school and as a freshman — Reymer never hesitated.
“I was definitely all-in,” Reymer said after running for 135 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 2 win at East Knox. “In a run-first offense, you want to be the running back.
“It’s definitely a big adjustment.”
Reymer had some big shoes to fill. Last year’s feature back, the now-graduated Connor Morse, ran for 1,949 yards and 32 touchdowns on 292 carries. Morse took his place among Crestview greats, a list that includes career and single-season rushing king Mason Minnich and single-game rushing record holder Hunter Reed, among others.
“We relied heavily on Connor last year,” second-year starting quarterback Hayden Kuhn said after a season-opening win over Loudonville. “We’re more balanced this year, but we are definitely a run-first-team. We’ve been that way for as long as I can remember.
“Connor was a really good back for us last year and Adison is going to be a really good back for us this year.”
Junior fullback Wade Bolin complements Reymer in the backfield. Bolin has rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries after rumbling for 512 yards and four scores on 83 attempts as a sophomore. The Cougars have also gotten solid production from senior Michael Mays, who has picked up 64 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown.
“With Wade back and Adison and Michael and Clete (Rogers), we feel very confident giving the ball to those guys,” Haverdill said. “We’ve just got to work that timing with the line still. … We’ve got to get that timing down and hopefully it keeps improving like it did with Connor last year.”
In addition to his new responsibilities on offense, Reymer is also a stalwart in Crestview’s secondary. He leads the team with 23 tackles and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
So, does he prefer offense or defense?
“It’s pretty close,” Reymer said. “I’m still learning on offense and defense.”
The Cougars (3-0) begin their Firelands Conference title defense at home Friday night against Western Reserve. Crestview is gunning for its third straight FC championship after sharing the crown with Norwalk St. Paul and Monroeville during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Another extended postseason visit could be in the offing.
“We’re not where we want to be yet, but we are making progress,” Reymer said. “They’re are obviously things to fix with turnovers and penalties, but we’re getting better.”