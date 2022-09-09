Adison Reymer vs. Loudonville.jpeg

Crestview running back Adison Reymer follows the block of fullback Wade Bolin during the first half of a season-opening win over Loudonville.

OLIVESBURG — It didn’t take much to persuade Adison Reymer to change positions this fall.

All Crestview coach Steve Haverdill had to do was ask.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments