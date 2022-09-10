Lexington senior quarterback A.J. Young races toward the endzone on a 21-yard TD run late in the second quarter against Mount Vernon on Friday night. Mount Vernon sophomore Hunter Looney (5) is among the Yellow Jackets in pursuit.
LEXINGTON -- Could A.J. Young have done more for Lexington on Friday night?
Sure. He could have taken tickets at the gate, made popcorn in the concession stand or directed the Band of Gold at halftime.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior had a hand or a foot in about everything else as the Minutemen claimed their first win of the season against Mount Vernon, 30-7, in the Ohio Cardinal Conference opener.
Young's efforts on offense, defense and special teams -- and a strong debut by freshman running back Markale Martin (19 carries for 132 yards and three TDs) -- were more than enough to give first-year head coach Andrew Saris his first victory.
