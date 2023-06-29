Mansfield Senior quarterback Duke Reese awaits the snap during an Ohio Cardinal Conference game against Ashland at Community Stadium in 2022. The Arrows dropped to Division III and will join the Tygers in Region 10 this fall. (Richland Source file photo)
MANSFIELD — The high school football playoff landscape in north central Ohio will look different this fall.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association recently released its divisional and regional breakdowns for the upcoming season. One school in the Richland Source’s four-county coverage area will be on the move.
Ashland, which has traditionally toed the line between Division II and Division III, will drop back down to Division III this fall after spending the 2022 season in Division II.
The Arrows will be in Region 10, joining Mansfield Senior, Madison, Lexington and Ontario. There are 27 teams in the region and 18 qualify for the post-season.
The OHSAA uses biennial enrollment figures provided by the Ohio Department of Education and competitive balance data from the previous school year to establish an adjusted enrollment count.
Schools are then slotted into one of seven enrollment divisions and one of four geographic regions within each enrollment division.
Ashland had an adjusted enrollment count of 383. The cutoff for Division III is an adjusted enrollment of 384, making Ashland the biggest of the state’s 105 Division III football schools.
The Arrows qualified for the Division II playoffs last fall as the No. 14 seed in Region 6. Ashland fell to eventual Division II state champ Toledo Central Catholic 69-7 in an opening-round game.
The addition of Ashland is part of a significant shake-up in Region 10. Toledo Central Catholic also dropped a division and moved into the region, while defending Region 10 champ Parma Heights Holy Name dropped to Division IV and is in Region 13.
Oberlin Firelands, another Region 10 playoff qualifier last fall, moved to Region 14 of Division IV. Rossford, which was in Region 14 last fall, moved up to Division III, Region 10.
Firelands joins an already-loaded Region 14. Clear Fork, Shelby and Galion all qualified for the Region 14 playoffs last fall and are in the region again this year.
Region 14 also includes defending Division IV state champ Cleveland Glenville, along with heavyweights West Holmes, Van Wert, Elyria Catholic, Sandusky Perkins, St. Marys Memorial and Bellevue.
Crestview, Colonel Crawford and Mapleton all return to Division VI, Region 22 after qualifying for the playoffs last year. Crestview and Colonel Crawford reached the regional semifinals last fall.
Region 25 of Division VII will again feature the area’s top small-school programs. Lucas, Hillsdale and Danville all return to the region after putting on a spectacular postseason show last fall.
Danville beat Hillsdale 42-41 in the regional quarterfinals before rallying to beat Lucas 27-20 in the regional semis. The Blue Devils fell 22-21 to Warren JFK in the regional championship game.
The 2023 high school football season kicks off Aug. 18.