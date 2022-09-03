Shae Sparks scores at Wellington.jpg

Shae Sparks scores a touchdown on Friday night at Wellington.

WELLINGTON -- The Plymouth football team has been involved in back-to-back, high-scoring affairs. But this week the result went in the Big Red's favor.

Plymouth rallied to tie the game late, then won in overtime during a thrilling 50-42 victory at Wellington on Friday night.

Plymouth rallied late to tie the game, then won in overtime 50-42 at Wellington on Friday night. (Photos courtesy of Diane Bail)

