Plymouth rallied late to tie the game, then won in overtime 50-42 at Wellington on Friday night. (Photos courtesy of Diane Bail)
Shae Sparks scores a touchdown on Friday night at Wellington.
Diane Bail
Shae Sparks scored a touchdown in the final moments of regulation, and tacked on the conversion run to force overtime. Sparks finished with 141 yards to finally put away the Dukes.
Last week the Big Red lost to Willard in a 77-35 affair.
Plymouth improves to 2-1 and will host Monroeville on Friday night.
Wellington falls to 0-3 and travels to Firelands on Friday.
