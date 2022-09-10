PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth's offense took charge in the final three quarters to dismiss winless Monroeville 41-7 in a Firelands Conference encounter on Friday night.
The two teams battled to a 7-7 first-quarter tie before Shae Sparks scored his second touchdown of the game to give the Big Red Vikings a 15-7 halftime edge.
It was all Plymouth after that, as the home team raced to a 28-7 lead through three quarters and coasted home with a pair of touchdowns in the final period.
Trace McVey tossed a TD pass, Calden Allen was on the receiving end, and Sparks' third score were the highlights for the Big Red.
Plymouth improves to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in Firelands Conference play. The Big Red Vikings tangle with Western Reserve in a road tilt next week.
Evan Benfer's 28-yard TD run in the first quarter was the lone score for the Eagles. Monroeville dips to 0-4, 0-1 and hosts undefeated Crestview on Friday night.
