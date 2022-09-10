Plymouth Big Red Vikings mascot
Big Red is the Plymouth Big Red Vikings mascot.

 Jarred Bates, Staff Reporter

PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth's offense took charge in the final three quarters to dismiss winless Monroeville 41-7 in a Firelands Conference encounter on Friday night.

The two teams battled to a 7-7 first-quarter tie before Shae Sparks scored his second touchdown of the game to give the Big Red Vikings a 15-7 halftime edge.

