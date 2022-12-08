Plymouth takes the field at home.jpg

Plymouth takes the field this season before a home game with Norwalk St. Paul.

 Diane Bail

PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth High School will have a new football coach on the sidelines for the 2023 season.

In a Friday morning post on its Facebook page, the school announced that John Gillum will be the new football coach pending board approval.

