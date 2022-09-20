Clear Fork defensive lineman Kaden Riddle tips a pass thrown by Galion quarterback Braxton Prosser during the first half of last week's Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game at the Colt Corrall. Both the Colts and Tigers are in playoff contention in Division IV, Region 14.
COLUMBUS — As the season enters its second half this week, the playoff race is beginning to take shape.
While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
The OHSAA divides its football-playing member schools into seven divisions based on enrollment size. Each enrollment division is divided into four geographic regions. The top 16 teams in each region — 448 teams in total — qualify for the playoffs.
Ashland (3-2) is slotted 14th in Division II, Region 6. The Arrows have won three of their past four and visit winless Madison on Friday.
Three area teams are currently sitting in playoff position in Division III, Region 10. Mansfield Senior (3-2) is sixth, while Ontario (3-2) is 10th and Lexington (2-3) is 12th. Senior High hosts Lex on Friday in a game rife with playoff implications. Ontario hosts Clear Fork in a game that will effect both Region 10 and Region 14 of Division IV.
The Colts (4-1) are sixth in Region 14, while Shelby (4-1) is ninth and Galion (2-3) is 14th. Shelby visits Galion on Friday.
In Division VI, Region 22, Colonel Crawford (5-0) currently holds down the tops spot while Northern 10 Athletic Conference rival and defending Division VI state champ Carey (5-0) is No. 2. Crawford and Carey meet Friday in North Robinson with the winner all but locking up the N10 championship and a playoff berth.
Crestview (5-0) is third in Region 22 and hosts Lucas (3-2) in another big playoff points game. Mapleton (3-2) is 14th in Region 22 and visits Western Reserve on Friday.
Lucas is seventh in Division VII, Region 25 goin into Friday’s showdown at Crestview. Buckeye Central is 10th in Region 25 and hosts Seneca East on Friday.