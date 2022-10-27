ONTARIO — The playoffs officially start Friday, but Ontario has been fighting for its postseason life for the past month.
The Warriors secured their spot in the Division III, Region 10 tournament with a dramatic 35-28 come-from-behind victory over Shelby in the regular-season finale. Quarterback Bodpegn Miller hooked up with tight end Dylan Floyd on a 32-yard scoring strike with 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter for the game-winning touchdown.
More impressive than last week’s second-half comeback has been Ontario’s month-long drive to the postseason. The Warriors were 3-4 after a 46-36 loss to Galion in Week 7 and appeared to be in a tailspin — the loss at Galion was their fourth in a row after opening the season with three straight wins.
Ontario righted the ship with back-to-back victories over Pleasant and Marion Harding before stunning the Whippets last week. First-year coach Aaron Eckert’s bunch will face its biggest challenge to date when visiting Arlin Field on Friday for a showdown with Mansfield Senior.
Here’s a look at this week’s opening-round playoff games:
Division II, Region 6
No. 14 Ashland (6-4) at No. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (9-1): The Arrows will have their hands full with one of the top teams in the state regardless of division. Toledo Central Catholic’s only loss of the year was a 23-20 defeat at the hands of Division I powerhouse Lakewood St. Edward in the season opener. TCC hasn’t been challenged since then, outscoring its past nine opponents by a combined score of 386-64. Running back Chris Edmonds led the Three Rivers Athletic Conference in rushing with 1,372 yards and 23 touchdowns. Quarterback Ty’Waun Clark, a left-handed senior, has completed 96-of-145 passes for 1,317 yards and 15 TDs and rushed for 475 yards and eight scores. Receiver Dur’yea Hall has 30 catches for 484 yards and six TDs. Javon Murphy has 26 catches for 355 yards and four scores.
Ashland’s Jonathan Metzger is an All-Ohio candidate and the program’s career leader in receptions and receiving yards. The senior has 56 catches for 1,111 yards and 12 touchdowns. Landon McFrederick has a team-high 61 catches for 803 yards and seven TDs and Grayson Steury has 35 receptions for 590 yards and five scores. Freshman quarterback Nathan Bernhard returned from injury in last week’s 42-28 victory over Lexington and threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns on 19-for-31 passing. Running back Cayden Spotts has rushed for 885 yards and 12 touchdowns on 149 carries. The defense is led by Parker Grissinger, who has 146 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss. Ethan Truax has 119 stops and a team-high 19 TFLs.
Division III, Region 10
No. 12 Ontario (6-4) at No. 5 Mansfield Sr. (8-2): The Warriors boast one of the most balanced offenses in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, averaging 212.1 yards rushing and 165.5 yards passing per game. Quarterback Bodpegn Miller was the most accurate passer in the MOAC, completing 61% of his attempts for 1,560 yards and 15 touchdowns. Running backs Chase Studer and Drew Yetter split carries all season and their numbers are nearly identical. Studer has rushed for 770 yards and nine touchdowns while Yetter has 751 yards and nine TDs. Tight end Dylan Floyd has a team-high 32 catches for 470 yards. Speedy wideout Braxton Hall is Ontario’s deep threat, averaging 21.4 yards per catch with eight scores. Linebackers Grason Bias and Drew Barnes are tied for the team lead with 78 tackles apiece.
Mansfield Senior’s calling card is its hard-hitting, ball-hawking defense. The Tygers have forced 18 turnovers and have 72.5 tackles for loss. Linebacker Mekhi Bradley leads the way with 83 tackles and six sacks. Ricky Mills has a team-best 22 tackles for loss, while Aaron Thornton has 76 stops and five sacks. Safety-turned-cornerback Amarr Davis has five interceptions. Senior High has perhaps the most balanced offense in north central Ohio. The Tygers average 157.9 yards rushing and 150.7 yards passing per game. Quarterback Duke Reese has completed 97-of-193 passes for 1,507 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior High employs a running back-by-committee strategy as three backs have 30 or more carries. Zyion Brown leads the way with 602 yards on 125 carries. Mills has 381 yards and 12 TDs while Jamir Petty has 169 yards on 34 attempts. Reese has been more active in the running game recently with 272 yards and five TDs on 65 carries. Davis is Senior High’s top receiver with 35 catches for 708 yards and seven touchdowns. Nate Dismuke has 20 grabs for 291 yards and three scores, while LaLa Owens has 15 receptions for 251 yards and Keontez Bradley has 11 catches for 129 yards.
Division IV, Region 14
No. 12 Upper Sandusky (5-5) at No. 5 Clear Fork (9-1): The Rams won three of their final four, including a key Northern 10 Athletic Conference win over Colonel Crawford in Week 7. Upper Sandusky tied for fourth in the N10, but nearly shocked defending Division VI state champ Carey before falling 20-14 in Week 9. Quarterback Kaden Holman was the N10’s leading passer, completing 181-of-297 passes for 2,225 yards and 16 touchdowns, but was intercepted 15 times. Wideout Evan Hill caught 57 passes for 754 yards and seven touchdowns, while Ethan Hill has 38 catches for 684 yards and six TDs. Gavin Frey has 57 receptions for 493 yards and three scores. Running back Levi Lamb has rushed for 715 yards and five TDs on 165 carries. Levi Allen led the N10 with 151 tackles while Damon Ward was in on 91 stops. Nathan Lewis led the conference with 8.5 sacks.
Clear Fork hasn’t been seriously tested since a 44-42 win over River Valley in Week 4. The Colts pounded Highland 42-7 in last week’s Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship game behind 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns by Pawie Ault. Ault has rushed for 792 yards and 14 touchdowns, while dual-threat quarterback Victor Skoog has rushed for 860 yards and 14 touchdowns while completing 75-of-128 passes for 1,161 yards and eight TDs. Trystyn Robison has rushed for 505 yards and eight TDs on 55 carries and caught a team-best 21 passes for 190 yards and a score. Tight end Milo Burgholder has 15 catches for 310 yards and two TDs. Logan Anderson has 14 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns and Jay Jackson has 12 grabs for 246 yards and two TDs. Two-way lineman Kaden Riddle is an All-Ohio candidate on either side of the ball. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior has 59 tackles and three sacks. Linebacker Luke Schlosser has a team-best 61 tackles. Skoog and Mason Sansom each have three interceptions.
No. 9 Galion (6-4) at No. 8 Bellevue (6-4): The Tigers have won four of their last five, including last week’s wild 56-49 shootout victory over River Valley. Running back Gabe Ivy was the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference’s second leading rusher with 1,501 and 18 touchdowns on 208 carries. Sophomore dual-threat quarterback Braxton Prosser ranked fifth in the MOAC in rushing with 594 yards and 10 TDs on 127 carries while completing 58-of-120 passes for 776 yards and nine scores. Receiver Elijah Chafin has 26 catches for 391 yards and four touchdowns, while Landon Campbell has 23 catches for 217 yards and three TDs. Campbell is also the best punter in north central Ohio, averaging 42.3 yards per punt. Defensive end Landon Kurtzman has an area-best 23 sacks among his 104 tackles and has forced seven fumbles. Linebacker Carson Frankhouse has 103 stops, while Campbell has 94 tackles and 11 sacks. Linebacker Linkon Tyrrell has 94 tackles and seven sacks.
Bellevue is a member of the Sandusky Bay Conference’s rugged Lake Division along with playoff qualifiers Sandusky Perkins, Tiffin Columbian and Clyde. All four of the SBC Lake Division playoff qualifiers are hosting games this weekend. The Redmen are coached by Ed Nasonti, who has been on the job for 32 years and collected his 250th career win earlier this season. Nasonti was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame this year. Bellevue boasts a balanced offense and a hard-hitting defense that allows just 253.3 yards a game. Dual-threat quarterback Jax LaPata is among the best players in the SBC. The junior has completed 88-of-139 passes for 1,176 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 1,089 yards and 13 TDs. LaPata also plays middle linebacker and leads Bellevue with 64 tackles. Wideout Tyler Ray is the Lake Division’s leading receiver with 52 catches for 832 yards and four touchdowns. Ashton Martin has 11 grabs for 208 yards and two TDs. The Redmen average 158.2 yards rushing and 154.8 yards passing per game.
No. 15 Shelby (5-5) at No. 2 West Holmes (10-0): The Whippets stagger into the postseason after dropping two in a row and four of their last five. Freshman quarterback Brayden DeVito has thrown for 2,269 yards and 22 touchdowns on 131-of-228 passing and rushed for 500 yards and four TDs on 77 carries. Wideout Issaiah Ramsey led the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with 1,047 receiving yards on 50 catches with seven TDs. Grayson Heydinger has 31 catches for 407 yards and four TDs, while Kam Wheeler has 24 grabs for 406 yards and four scores. Running back Sklyler Winters leads the way on the ground with 552 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries. Mason Vent leads the defense with 75 tackles and 11.5 sacks. Issiah Beck has 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Shelby is minus-15 in turnover ratio, having forced only six turnovers while giving the ball away 21 times.
West Holmes dropped to Division IV after reaching the Division III state semifinals last fall. The Knights have won the three straight Ohio Cardinal Conference championships and boast a major Division I college recruit in junior running back Sam Williams-Dixon, who visited Penn State last weekend. Williams-Dixon has rushed for 1,236 yards and 23 touchdowns on 150 carries, but he’s hardly a one-man show. Quarterback Mason Wolfe has has thrown for 2,511 yards and 34 TDs on 136-for-195 passing with just two interceptions. Speedy wideout Kyle Maltarich has 47 catches for 1,041 yards and 18 TDs. Logan Zollars has 31 catches for 588 yards and eight touchdowns. The defense allows just 12.2 points a game and is led by hard-hitting linebacker Elisha Baldridge.
Division V, Region 18
No. 14 Fredericktown (6-4) at No. 3 Eastwood (10-0): The Freddies boast the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference’s top rusher in Teegan Ruhl. The senior gained 1,739 yards and collected 23 touchdowns on 240 carries during the regular season. Quarterback Ben Mast has connected on 53-of-111 passes for 686 yards and six touchdowns. Mason Hoeflich leads the defense with 85.5 tackles. Two of the Freddies’ four losses were by three points.
Eastwood won the Northern Buckeye Conference and is led by quarterback Case Boos. The senior rushed for 241 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries in last week’s 42-7 win over Otsego. The Eagles rely on a rugged defense, which has three shutouts and has allowed seven or fewer points six times. Meanwhile, the offense averages 45.7 points a game and has scored 58 or more points four times.
Division V, Region 19
No. 13 Columbus Academy (4-5) at No. 4 Centerburg (9-1): The Trojans have won nine in a row after a season-opening loss to Utica. Centerburg is led by dual-threat quarterback Tyler Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior and the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference’s second-leading rusher. Johnson produced 1,501 yards and 29 touchdowns on 229 carries and completed 101-of-182 passes for 1,287 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had three rushing touchdowns and two passing TDs in last week’s win over Fredericktown. Running back Caylan LeMaster has run for 1,184 yards and 10 touchdowns on 146 carries, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt. Receiver and defensive back Jesse Rings had a team-best 33 catches for 422 yards and three TDs and tied for the KMAC lead with five interceptions.
Columbus Academy has won three in a row, including last week’s playoff-clinching 20-19 overtime win over Division III Whitehall-Yearling. Running back Jake Calodney has rushed for 870 yards and eight touchdowns on 159 carries, while quarterback Cole Spalding has completed 34-of-58 passes for 354 yards and five TDs. E.J. Jenkins is the Vikings’ leading receiver with 11 catches for 211 yards and three scores. Linebacker Harold Hacker leads the defense with 48 tackles. Carson James and Parker Knapp each have 36 stops.
Division VI, Region 22
No. 15 Wayne Trace (5-5): at No. 2 Crestview (10-0): Wayne Trace earned its way into the playoffs with three straight victories to close out the regular season. The Raiders’ signature win was a 28-26 nail-biter over Division VII playoff qualifier Defiance Ayersville in Week 9. Wayne Trace tied for fourth in the Green Meadows Conference. The Raiders rely on a stingy defense that allows just 14 points a game. Ezra Sinn leads the way with 112 tackles and five sacks. Offensively, junior quarterback Kyle Stoller has completed 90-of-156 passes for 1,066 yards and eight touchdowns. Kyle Slade has rushed for 401 yards and three TDs, while Tucker Antoine has a team-best 42 catches. Dylan Hildebrand has 27 receptions and Race Price has 24 catches.
The Cougars have won three straight Firelands Conference titles and are unbeaten in the regular season each of the past two years. Quarterback Hayden Kuhn is 77-of-134 for 1,164 yards and 10 touchdowns. In two seasons as Crestview’s starting QB, Kuhn has thrown four interceptions in 267 passing attempts, or one every 66 passes. Adison Reymer has rushed for 1,211 yards and 19 touchdowns on 170 carries. Five Cougars have caught 10 or more passes, led by tight end Owen Barker (19 catches for 289 yards and four TDs). Caden Cunningham has 17 catches for 258 yards and a touchdown, while Tyson Ringler has 14 catches for 208 yards and a score. Defensively, Reymer has a team-high 98 tackles from his safety spot. A defensive end, Barker broke the program’s career sacks record last week and has 67 tackles and 11 sacks this fall. Linebacker Shawn Bailey has 74 stops while Cunningham has five interceptions.
No. 9 Margaretta (8-2) at No. 8 Colonel Crawford (8-2): The Polar Bears play in the Sandusky Bay Conference’s River Division and finished third behind Hopewell-Loudon and Gibsonburg, the only two teams to beat Margaretta this year. Gary Quisno took over at Margaretta this season after piloting Oak Harbor for 29 seasons, piling up 224 wins against just 83 losses. Margaretta prefers to run the ball, with Jake Boggs leading the charge. Boggs has 989 yards and 17 touchdowns on 172 carries. Quarterback Cameron Sosa has rushed for 333 yards and four TDs on 81 carries while completing 83-of-136 passes for 1,066 yards and nine scores. Kaine Smetzer has run for 242 yards and three TDs on 29 carries, averaging 8.3 yards per rush. Gage Bodey has a team-high 45 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns. No other Polar Bear has more than nine receptions. Boggs leads way defensively with 107 tackles from his linebacker spot. Fellow linebacker J.T. Patrick has 98 stops and a team-high five sacks. Defensive back Jordan Luzader has a team-best three interceptions to go with 62 tackles.
Colonel Crawford won its final three games after back-to-back losses to Northern 10 Athletic Conference champ and defending Division VI state champ Carey and Upper Sandusky. Those losses were by a combined five points. The Eagles lost Lincoln Mollenkopf and his 2,500 rushing yards to graduation, but replaced him with a running back-by-committee. Matt Clinard has 594 yards and eight touchdowns on 97 carries, while Tanner Dyer has 566 yards and nine TDs on 71 carries. Quarterback Kamryn Lohr has run for 547 yards and five scores while completing 67-of-118 passes for 1,359 yards and 20 TDs. Lohr’s favorite target is Trevor Vogt, who has 28 catches for 700 yards and a conference-leading 12 TD receptions. Vogt averages 25 yards per aerial. Gabe Thew leads the defense with 115 tackles and 21 tackles for loss. Parker Ketterman has a team-best seven sacks.
No. 14 Mapleton (6-4) at No. 3 Columbia (10-0): The Mounties stubbed their toe last week, falling to Firelands Conference champ Crestview 47-16 to snap a three-game winning streak. Mapleton quarterback Kollin Cline is one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks in north central Ohio. The Mounties average 34.7 points a game, but allow 32.1 points a game.
Columbia won the Lorain County League championship. The Raiders boast a powerful rushing attack with running back Marco Cirigliano leading the way. Cirigliano has rumbled for 1,967 yards and 37 touchdowns, while Tony Governale has 488 yards and Jacob Sanders has 537 yards. Quarterback Carter Kalamasz has thrown for 852 yards.
Division VI, Region 23
No. 10 Rock Hill (5-5) at No. 7 Loudonville (6-4): Loudonville was 2-4 after a 19-7 loss to Danville in Week 6, but closed the season with four straight wins. The Redbirds earned a home playoff game thanks to last week’s 28-21 victory over fellow Region 23 playoff qualifier Northmor. Quarterback Matt Sprang ran for 134 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while rugged running back Peyton Regan rumbled for 122 yards and two TDs on 30 attempts. Slippery return man Camdyn Beachy returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Sprang was the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference’s second leading passer, completing 137-of-240 passes for 1,802 yards and 17 touchdowns. Zach Frankford has 59 receptions for 709 yards and four touchdowns. Senior linebacker Aidan Wolford ranks third in the KMAC with 95 stops to go with a team-best three interceptions, while defensive end Micah Simpson has a team-high nine sacks.
Rock Hill High School is located just north of Ironton in extreme southern Ohio, more than three hours away from Loudonville. Rock Hill competes in the Ohio Valley Conference. Rock Hill had its two-game winning streak snapped in the regular season finale, falling 56-28 to Coal Grove. Running back Kordell French has rushed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. French rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score in last week’s loss to Coal Grove. Quarterback Brayden Adams triggers an offense that averages 22.9 points a game. He tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Chanz Pancake in the regular-season finale.
Division VII, Region 25
No. 14 Windham (4-5) at No. 3 Danville (8-2): Windham is located near Warren in northeast Ohio, a two-plus hour drive from Danville. The Bombers secured their spot in the postseason with last week’s 39-8 win over North Baltimore. Senior quarterback Chase Eye ran for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns and tossed three TD passes in the win. Eye has completed 47-of-108 passes for 814 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season and rushed for 1,078 yards and 13 scores on 108 carries. Carlos Bruton has collected 440 yards and a touchdown on 58 carries and caught 10 passes for 242 yards and three TDs. Jack Eye has 12 receptions for 174 yards and four TDs.
The Blue Devils tuned up for Friday’s playoff opener with a 42-21 win over East Knox in the annual Devil-Dog Game. Quarterback Walker Weckesser completed 13-of-21 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns against East Knox, while Max Payne rushed for 186 yards. For the season, Weckesser has completed 84-of-157 passes for 1,030 yards and 10 touchdowns. Kaiden Colopy caught seven passes for 74 yards and tied for the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference lead with five interceptions this fall. Ryan Lucas has a team-high 85 tackles and eight sacks.
No. 11 Conotton Valley (6-4) at No. 6 Hillsdale (6-4): Conotton Valley is making its third straight playoff appearance and is in search of its first ever postseason victory. The Rockets have won four in a row and six of seven after last week’s 44-19 victory over Madonna (W.Va.). Quarterback Zach Putnam completed 12-of-14 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Evan Rice rushed for 156 yards and a pair of TDs on 30 carries. Gaige Galigher caught six passes for 98 yards and two scores.
Hillsdale is led by dual-threat quarterback Jake Hoverstock, who has completed 81-of-148 passes for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 689 yards and 11 TDs on 102 attempts. Braylen Jarvis has 437 yards and six scores on 66 carries, while Max Vesper has run the ball 67 times for 346 yards and three TDs. Jarvis has 19 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns, while Vesper has 17 receptions for 159 yards and a score. Jack Fickes is Hillsdale’s top receiver with 28 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns. David Parker has 15 catches for 225 yards and four scores. Defensively, Jarvis leads the way with 64 tackles and three interceptions. Jax Rogers has 60 tackles, while Parker has 52 stops and three sacks.
No. 10 Lucas (4-6) at No. 7 Toronto (6-4): The Cubs have lost two in a row and five of six, but still qualified for the playoffs for the ninth straight season. Lucas will head for Toronto and Red Knight Stadium, which sits on the banks of the Ohio River not far from Weirton, W.Va. The Cubs led Arlington 21-7 at the half last week but surrendered 22 unanswered points in the second half of a 29-21 loss. Quarterback Andrew Smollen completed 8-of-17 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. Corbin Toms caught three passes for 95 yards and a TD, while Andrew Fanello hauled in three passes for 52 yards. Lucas managed just 91 rushing yards on 23 carries while Arlington piled up 344 rushing yards on 54 attempts.
Toronto had to forfeit its 54-0 win over rival Steubenville Catholic Central in Wee 10 for using an ineligible player, but the forfeit didn’t change the playoff picture. Zane and Zeb Kinsey did a little bit of everything for the Red Knights in the win over SCC. Zeb Kinsey completed all three of his pass attempts for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 125 yards and a pair of scores on just four carries. He also returned an interception 33 yards for a score. Zane Kinsey rushed for 97 yards and two TDs, caught a 77 yard touchdown pass and returned the second half kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.