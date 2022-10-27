Amarr Davis

Mansfield Senior's Amarr Davis breaks a tackle during the first half of a 31-11 win over Wooster at Arlin Field.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — The playoffs officially start Friday, but Ontario has been fighting for its postseason life for the past month.

The Warriors secured their spot in the Division III, Region 10 tournament with a dramatic 35-28 come-from-behind victory over Shelby in the regular-season finale. Quarterback Bodpegn Miller hooked up with tight end Dylan Floyd on a 32-yard scoring strike with 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter for the game-winning touchdown.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments