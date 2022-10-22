Ontario visitors.jpg

Ontario players warm up before a road game earlier this season.

 DANIEL MELOGRANA

SHELBY -- Ontario ripped off three consecutive touchdowns in the last 16 minutes, the final one with just 29 seconds left in Friday night's game at Shelby to overcome a two-score deficit and beat the Whippets 42-35.

Shelby began the contest with a couple of early scores to open a 13-0 advantage. Freshman quarterback Brayden DeVito scored on a 1-yard plunge and Issaiah Ramsey returned a punt for 88 yards and another touchdown.

Tags

Load comments