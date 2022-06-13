Ontario running Chase Studer runs behind offensive lineman Jon Mounts during last year's season opener against Lexington. Ontario will move up an enrollment division and join Lexington in Division III, Region 10 for the 2022 football season.
MANSFIELD — Five north central Ohio teams will have new divisional homes for the 2022 football season.
Ashland, Ontario and Mapleton all jumped up an enrollment division, while Wynford and Hillsdale dropped a division when the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its divisional assignments Monday afternoon.
The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine a base enrollment number for each school. Competitive balance data is then figured in to determine each school’s adjusted enrollment figure for football.
Ashland jumped from Division III to Division II and will find a home in Region 6, which includes similar-sized schools in northwest Ohio along with schools in the the western suburbs of Cleveland.
The Arrows were in Region 10 last year, along with Mansfield Senior, Madison and Lexington.
The Tygers, Rams and Minutemen all remain in Region 10 and will be joined by Ontario.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
The Warriors were in Region 14 of Division IV last year, along with Clear Fork, Shelby and Galion. The Colts, Whippets and Tigers will still be in Division IV, Region 14 this fall.
Wynford was the area’s lone Division V school last year, but the Royals dipped to Division VI and will be in Region 22 this season. They will be joined locally in Region 22 by Crestview, Colonel Crawford, Bucyrus and division newcomer Mapleton, which moved up from Division VII, Region 25.
Hillsdale, which was in Region 21 of Division VI last year, will drop to Division VII and will take up residence in Region 25. The Falcons will be joined there by Lucas, Plymouth, Crestline and Buckeye Central.
There are seven enrollment divisions in football and each division is divided into four geographic regions. The top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs.
The high school football season kicks off for most area teams on Aug. 19.
Support Our Sports Coverage!
Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.