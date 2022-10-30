OHSAA logo

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional quarterfinal playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all second-round games will be played on Friday, November 4, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m.

The regional playoffs follow bracket format (see link below). The OHSAA will begin using neutral sites beginning with the regional semifinals November 11-12, when Divisions I, II, III and V will play on Friday, November 11, and Divisions IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday, November 12.

Tags

Load comments