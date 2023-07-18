MANSFIELD — The stars were shining Tuesday at Arlin Field.
Mansfield Senior hosted its annual 7-on-7 passing scrimmage, drawing some of Ohio’s top high school football programs — and most sought-after recruits — to north central Ohio.
For Senior High and coach Chioke Bradley, the event marks the unofficial start of the season. Practice officially begins in less than two weeks and opening night is Aug. 18.
“It’s a blessing to welcome some wonderful programs and coaches to Richland County,” said Bradley, who is preparing for his 14th season in charge at his alma mater. “It isn’t real football, but it’s important to put guys in competitive situations and see how they respond.”
There was no shortage of elite competition Tuesday. Two-time defending Division I state runner-up Springfield won the championship, beating Findlay in the finals. Springfield knocked off reigning Division IV state champ Cleveland Glenville in the semifinals to reach the championship, while Findlay topped Mansfield Senior in the other semifinal game. The Tygers had beaten the Trojans earlier in the day.
“Whether we have pads on or pads off, we want to come here and get better,” said Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr., the state’s top recruit in the class of 2024 according to recruiting website 247Sports. “We want to set the table to make another run.
“I feel like we’re a little behind where we should be, but we’ll get there.”
The 6-foot, 170-pound Scott has offers from some of the top programs in the country and has narrowed his list of finalists to Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon. He made waves last week when he showed up to a 7-on-7 event in Dayton wearing Michigan cleats.
He probably made more on Tuesday, after donning an Oregon arm sleeve and gloves during the event in Mansfield.
“At the beginning, I enjoyed (the recruiting process) but now it’s strictly business,” said Scott, who will announce his decision July 30, his father’s birthday. “It’s not really fun anymore. Now it’s just figuring out what you’re going to do.”
Findlay quarterback Ryan Montgomery has more time to figure out his next move. A rising junior, Montgomery is the top-rated QB in the Class of 2025 and is considering offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Florida and Miami, among others.
“I’m really enjoying the process and to be recruited by some of the top programs in the country is a huge blessing,” said Montgomery, whose older brother, Luke, is a freshman offensive lineman at Ohio State. “It’s not something I’m taking for granted.”
Findlay was 5-6 last fall, reaching the Division I, Region 2 playoffs as the No. 13 seed. The Trojans fell to Perrysburg 17-14 in the opening round.
“We are way ahead of where we were last year at this time,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, we’ve got a long way to go still. We’re going to keep grinding and keep getting better.”
Mansfield Senior reached the semifinals of Tuesday’s eight-team event despite the absence of Division I recruit Elias “La-La” Owens and leading receiver and defensive back Amarr Davis. Owens was nursing a hamstring injury sustained at the Ontario 7-on-7 over the weekend, while Davis injured a finger during Senior High’s first game Tuesday.
“I feel like we’re at a good spot, but we can always get better,” said Mansfield Senior quarterback Duke Reese, who looked sharp despite a non-football injury to his left (throwing) hand.
“Iron sharpens iron, so playing against teams like Glenville and Springfield and Findlay can only make us better.”