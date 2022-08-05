Scott Valentine

New Madison football coach Scott Valentine watches practice Monday afternoon at STARTEK Stadium. 

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — The Ohio Cardinal Conference will have a new member and three new head coaches when the season kicks off later this month.

Longtime Ashland coach Scott Valentine succeeded Dave Stupka at Madison. Valentine was a remarkable 130-60 with 10 playoff appearances and seven OCC titles in 17 seasons with the Arrows before stepping down following the 2018 season. Valentine inherited a Madison program that is 4-53 since 2016. The Rams haven’t had a winning season since going 7-4 and reaching the playoffs under Sean Conway in 2014.

Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

