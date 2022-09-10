Senior High (2-2, 0-1) has managed just seven points in the past eight quarters and has a combined 315 yards in back-to-back losses.
“It’s helter-skelter at times. We put a 19-play drive together, and then our next offensive possession we shoot ourselves in the foot,” Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley said. “It’s tough to win in a hostile environment against a very good football team when you continue to make mistakes.”
The Tygers trailed 3-0 late in the first quarter before disaster struck.
First, West Holmes quarterback Mason Wolfe eluded a pair of would-be tacklers in the backfield and rumbled for a 10-yard touchdown with 25 seconds remaining to give the Knights (4-0, 1-0) a 10-0 lead.
On Senior High’s ensuring possession, West Holmes linebacker Mason Shankel stepped in front of a Duke Reese pass and returned the interception 20 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-0.
The Tygers put together their best drive late in the first half, going 75 yards on 19 plays. Ricky Mills capped it with a 3-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal to slice the gap to 17-7 with 3:21 showing in the half.
West Holmes answered right back, however, and scored on Wolfe’s 8-yard run with just 21 seconds on the clock for a 24-7 lead. The biggest play of the drive came when Wolfe scrambled and found Kyle Maltarich behind the Senior High secondary for a 63-yard gain to the Senior High 4 yard line.
“Defensively, we can’t make any mental mistakes and we had a few of them tonight,” Bradley said. “We had blown coverages tonight.
“The defense fought, but when you play 100 snaps defensively it wears on you.”
The two teams swapped long drives and botched field goal attempts to eat up most of the third period.
West Holmes got a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs from Sam Williams-Dixon to win going away. Williams-Dixon, a Division I prospect, rushed for 117 yards and two TDs on 25 carries, with 35 yards coming on his final scoring run of the evening after things were decided.
“I thought we did a really good job on him. He popped one late,” Bradley said. “He’s a really good football player and if your defense is on the field most of the night, we knew he could sting us.”
While the Tygers were able to contain Williams-Dixon for most of the night, they had no answer for Maltarich. The junior receiver had four catches for 137 yards.
“The Maltarich kid was amazing tonight,” Bradley said. “What an unbelievable talent.”
Wolfe completed 11-of-18 passes for 242 yards.
Reese completed 15-of-36 attempts for 148 yards, but was intercepted three times. Zyion Brown rushed for 60 yards on 10 carries, while Keontez Bradley had three catches for 32 yards and Lala Owens had three grabs for 30 yards.
The Tygers will try to snap their two-game slide when they visit New Philadelphia next week. The Quakers beat Ashland 15-7 Friday.
“We’ve faced some adversity the last two weeks, but there is no panic with our young guys,” Bradley said. “It’s a long season and we’ve got to trust the process.
“I’m seeing progress. The talent is there and the potential is there. We’ve just got to be more consistent.”