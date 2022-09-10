Amarr Davis

Mansfield Senior's Amarr Davis searches for an opening in the West Holmes defense during the first half Friday at West Holmes.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MILLERSBURG — Mansfield Senior’s offensive woes continued Friday night.

The Tygers managed just 218 yards of total offense and turned the ball over four times in a 37-7 loss to defending Ohio Cardinal Conference champ West Holmes.

