MASSILLON — North central Ohio will be well-represented when some of the state’s top senior football players gather in Massillon this weekend.
First played in 1946, the OHSFCA North South Classic is the longest-running state all-star game in the nation. Alumni include Pro Football Hall of Famers Len Dawson (Alliance), Roger Staubach (Cincinnati Purcell), Jack Lambert (Mantua Crestwood), Alan Page (Canton Central Catholic), Larry Csonka (Stow) and Paul Warfield (Warren Harding).
Eight area standouts will make their way to Stark County on Saturday for the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association North South Classic at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.
Mansfield Senior’s Keontez Bradley and Mekhi Bradley will represent the North in the Division I-III game, which kicks off at noon.
Crestview’s Owen Barker, Caden Cunningham and Adison Reymer and Colonel Crawford’s Parker Ketterman and Gabe Thew will play for the North, while Centerburg’s John Geiger will represent the South in the Division IV-VII game at 4 p.m.
An Arizona State recruit, Keontez Bradley had 53 tackles and two interceptions while splitting time between cornerback and safety for the Tygers last fall. In addition to his defensive responsibilities, Bradley caught 18 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver and was north central Ohio’s most dangerous return man. He averaged 18.5 yards per punt return and 23.5 yards on kickoff returns. He also was a podium finisher in the 400-meter dash at last year’s Division I state track meet.
Mekhi Bradley had a team-high 113 tackles and 9.5 sacks from his linebacker spot. He was a two-time Northwest District Defensive Player of the Year in Division III and a two-time first-team All-Ohioan. He recently committed to wrestle for Division I Cleveland State after placing fourth at 215 pounds in last month’s Division II state tournament.
Crestview’s Barker was one of the most disruptive defensive players in the state last fall. The physical defensive end had 31 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He was also a sure-handed tight end, catching a team-high 24 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns.
A defensive back, Cunningham had a team-high six interceptions to go with 61 tackles. He broke up 13 passes and recovered three fumbles.
Reymer did it all for the Cougars despite being slowed by injury late in the year. He had a team-best 109 tackles from his safety spot while rushing for 1,395 yards and 20 touchdowns on 196 carries. He will play in the secondary Saturday.
A defensive end, Ketterman led the Northern 10 Athletic Conference with 36 tackles for loss. He also recorded seven sacks for the Eagles, who reached the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals.
Thew ranked second in the N10 with 152 tackles while leading the league with five forced fumbles from his linebacker spot. He also ranked among N10 leaders with 26 tackles for loss.
Geiger was a force along the offensive line for Centerburg as the Trojans won a Knox Morrow Athletic Conference championship. He helped protect quarterback Tyler Johnson, the KMAC Player of the Year. Johnson rushed for 1,501 yards and 19 touchdowns and threw for 1,287 yards and 17 TDs. Geiger was an All-Ohio third-team selection in Division V.