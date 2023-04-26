MASSILLON — North central Ohio will be well-represented when some of the state’s top senior football players gather in Massillon this weekend.

First played in 1946, the OHSFCA North South Classic is the longest-running state all-star game in the nation. Alumni include Pro Football Hall of Famers Len Dawson (Alliance), Roger Staubach (Cincinnati Purcell), Jack Lambert (Mantua Crestwood), Alan Page (Canton Central Catholic), Larry Csonka (Stow) and Paul Warfield (Warren Harding).

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.