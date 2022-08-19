Adison Reymer

Crestview running back Adison Reymer scores the first of his two rushing touchdowns during the first quarter Thursday night at Scott Bailey Memorial Field. Reymer also returned an interception 57 yards for a score as the Cougars knocked off Loudonville 49-14.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

OLIVESBURG — He hasn’t lined up as a running back since his freshman year, but Crestview senior Adison Reymer looked right at home in the backfield Thursday night.

A converted receiver, Reymer rushed for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries as the highly-regarded Cougars cruised to a 49-14 win over Loudonville at Scott Bailey Memorial Field in the season opener for both teams.

GALLERY: Crestview vs. Loudonville Football

Crestview beat Loudonville 49-14 at Crestview's Scott Bailey Memorial Field on Thursday. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 50

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments