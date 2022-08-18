MANSFIELD — The high school football season opens tonight with a pair of intriguing matchups.
Lexington visits backyard rival Ontario and both the Minutemen and Warriors have first-year coaches. Andrew Saris will make his debut for the Minutemen, while Aaron Eckert takes over at Ontario after leading Bucyrus from 2012 to 2018.
Meanwhile, Loudonville heads to Crestview looking to avenge last year's season-opening loss.
Here’s a look at Thursday’s games:
Lexington at Ontario: Andrew Saris took over for Taylor Gerhardt at Lex, while Aaron Eckert succeeded Chris Miller at Ontario. Saris has a veteran bunch to work with as nine starters return on defense and six on offense.
The biggest question mark is at quarterback, where the graduated Cole Pauley was a three-year starter. Seniors A.J. Young and Dylan Jamieson will both likely see time under center.
Lex also lost standout running back Karson Berry to graduation. Berry rushed for 1,277 yards and 23 touchdowns last fall, earning a spot on the All-Ohio second team in Division III. Jordan Beireis will take over for Berry after rushing for 177 yards and three TDs last year.
Eckert inherited a windfall as the Warriors return all 11 starters on offense and nine on defense.
Ontario boasts one of north central Ohio’s top running backs in Chase Studer. The junior led the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference in rushing last fall, rumbling for 1,065 yards and seven TDs on 176 carries. Bodpegn Miller and Quinton Frankhouse are expected to split time at quarterback.
Loudonville at Crestview: The Redbirds invade Scott Bailey Memorial Stadium, where the highly-regarded Cougars await.
Loudonville has looked good in the preseason thanks largely to a physical defensive line anchored by senior tackle Boe Weiser. Running back Peyton Regan returns after rushing for 745 yards and seven touchdowns last fall. Quarterback Matt Sprang threw for more than 1,300 yards last year. His favorite target was Zach Frankford, who caught 34 passers for 320 yards a year ago.
The Cougars return a wealth of talent off last year’s Firelands Conference championship team, which reached the regional semifinals before falling to eventual Division VI state champion Carey.
All-Ohio quarterback Hayden Kuhn is the headliner. The senior completed 90-of-133 passes for 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns. Senior defensive end Owen Barker had 96 tackles and 13.5 sacks last year.