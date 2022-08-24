Peyton Regan

Loudonville running back Peyton Regan carries the ball against Crestview in the season-opener at Crestview's Scott Bailey Memorial Field.

LOUDONVILLE — The way Loudonville coach John Battaglia sees it, everything about the Redbirds’ move to the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference makes sense.

The KMAC agrees.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments