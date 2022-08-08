SHELBY — Until proven otherwise, the road to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship runs through Richland County.
Shelby and Clear Fork have had a stranglehold on the MOAC crown since the league went to a one-division format in 2017. The Colts won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, going a combined 14-0 in conference play. Shelby has won the past three MOAC championships with a combined MOAC record of 16-1 during that stretch.
The conference will have a new look this fall as Highland rejoins as the eighth member school. Highland was formerly a member of the MOAC from 1990 to 2017 before spending the past five years in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference.
Ontario will have a new coach prowling the sidelines this fall as Aaron Eckert takes over for Chris Miller. Eckert was the head coach at Bucyrus from 2012 to 2018, going 24-46 in seven seasons before joining Miller’s staff. The Warriors return virtually everyone from last year’s 3-7 team, including MOAC rushing champ Chase Studer (176 carries, 1,065 yards, 7 TDs).
Clear Fork should be in title contention again this fall as longtime coach Dave Carroll welcomes back a wealth of talent. The Colts were 4-2 in MOAC action last fall, tying for second with Marion Harding.
Shelby coach Rob Mahaney will have to replace record-setting quarterback Marshall Shepherd and record-setting receivers Blaine Bowman and Andre Hill. They combined for 41 touchdowns and were the MOAC’s top three point scorers last fall.