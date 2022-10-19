Milo Burgholder

Clear Fork tight end Milo Burgholder hauls in a pass behind the Ontario defense earlier this season. Burgholder leads the Colts with 310 receiving yards on 15 catches.

BELLVILLE — It’s championship week for the Colts.

The outright Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference crown is on the line Friday when Clear Fork heads to southeastern Morrow County for a showdown with recent MOAC returnee Highland. Both teams are unbeaten in conference play.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments